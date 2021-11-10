A Defiance man has been arraigned in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge.
Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St. pleaded not guilty to the first-degree felony and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $100,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
The charges allege that Oct. 9 Vasquez tried to strangle an adult female "to purposely cause the victim's death," according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. The incident occurred at a Seneca Street residence in Defiance.
The victim was treated and released at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital.
