NAPOLEON — During October there were no fatal crashes reported in Henry County.
The county has experienced five fatal crashes resulting in six deaths in 2019 to date.
Henry County Safe Communities coalition, funded through a grant provided by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Traffic Safety Office, periodically reviews fatal crash data in an effort to prevent fatal traffic crashes and injuries in the county.
Over the next few weeks, millions will hit the nation’s roads to spend time with family and friends. Henry County Safe Communities coalition offered the following advice to help keep drivers safe on the road:
• Fall and winter are peak seasons for deer-related crashes. With 163 deer-related crashes in Henry County just this year, drivers should use high-beam headlights when there is no opposing traffic when driving in the dark. If an accident with a deer is unavoidable, it is usually best not to swerve — jerking the steering wheel may cause the car to spin out of control or into oncoming traffic.
• In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let’s be grateful for the most basic vehicle technology that has, without a doubt, saved the most lives: safety belts. Help spread the message: Buckle up. Every trip. Every time.
• No matter the time of year, it is never okay to drive impaired. Alcohol, certain prescriptions and drugs can impair your driving. Designate a sober driver to get you home safely. Remember: If you feel different, you drive different.
