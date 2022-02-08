A lengthy prison term was imposed Monday in the case of an area man found guilty of three sexual abuse charges involving a child during a recent jury trial in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Ronald Stuckey, 61, 20289 Scott Road, was given a nine-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender.
Schmenk imposed three-year prison terms on each charge and ordered them to be served consecutively. The maximum penalty for each charge is five years imprisonment.
He will be eligible for early judicial release after serving five years.
Stuckey had been found guilty of the charges following a jury trial in common pleas court on Dec. 9. (The jury had found him not guilty of two additional counts of gross sexual imposition.)
The charges alleged that from July-September 2019 Stuckey had sexual contact on “multiple occasions” with a girl who was 11 years old at the time. Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray said the girl disclosed the alleged conduct to family members and counselors in 2019 which prompted an investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
Before Schmenk had pronounced sentence Monday, Murray had recommended that Stuckey be sentenced to a “substantial” prison term “in excess of the minimum.” He called the case a “very difficult” one “for the victim and the victim’s family.”
Stuckey’s attorney, Harvey Hyman of Paulding, said his client had no prior felony record, only a couple of old OVI offenses. He asked Schmenk to place his client on community control, noting that Stuckey had behaved “extremely well on bond” while incarcerated in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) when the charges were pending and would willingly “submit to any (court) orders.”
For his part, Stuckey apologized for what “the entire family is going through.” He said he needs to be home with his wife as she — like him — is on disability.
“I’m so totally sorry for what’s happened,” he told the court while appearing via video from CCNO. “I’m not the kind of guy that does that kind of stuff. ... I’m sorry for everything.”
While acknowledging Stuckey’s lack of a felony record, the judge felt the defendant had not taken responsibility for his actions.
“... my biggest concern here from the contents of the pre-sentence (investigation), from your statement here ... is you just simply refuse to take responsibility for the crimes you’ve committed,” said Schmenk. “... It’s not a set of circumstances that just fell from nowhere. You’re sitting there (in CCNO) specifically because of your actions, your criminal actions. ... The concern that arises in these types of situations is those individuals who behave like you do and are never called to account for their behavior are at substantial risk to continue committing similar offenses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.