NAPOLEON — A new trial date has been set in the case of a Holgate man accused of leading law enforcement on two pursuits in two days in March.

Mark Osborne, 45, is charged with two counts of failure to comply with law enforcement and one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated drug possession, all third-degree felonies; one count each of aggravated drug trafficking and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, both fourth-degree felonies; and one count of heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Osborne appeared Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court with his retained counsel, and the trial date, originally set for Aug. 26, was continued to Oct. 21-22 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.

Osborne was first involved in a pursuit in Henry County on March 29, after which he fled on foot, according to law enforcement, and was located in Defiance the following day by a Defiance County sheriff’s deputy.

A second pursuit ensued, and Osborne was taken into custody after striking a parked car in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue, Napoleon.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

