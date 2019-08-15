NAPOLEON — A new trial date has been set in the case of a Holgate man accused of leading law enforcement on two pursuits in two days in March.
Mark Osborne, 45, is charged with two counts of failure to comply with law enforcement and one count each of tampering with evidence and aggravated drug possession, all third-degree felonies; one count each of aggravated drug trafficking and aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, both fourth-degree felonies; and one count of heroin possession, a fifth-degree felony.
Osborne appeared Monday in Henry County Common Pleas Court with his retained counsel, and the trial date, originally set for Aug. 26, was continued to Oct. 21-22 at 9 a.m. Bond was continued as previously set.
Osborne was first involved in a pursuit in Henry County on March 29, after which he fled on foot, according to law enforcement, and was located in Defiance the following day by a Defiance County sheriff’s deputy.
A second pursuit ensued, and Osborne was taken into custody after striking a parked car in the 700 block of West Washington Avenue, Napoleon.
A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.