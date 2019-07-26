BRYAN — A new judge will be selected to decide the case of a Bryan man accused of shooting and killing four companion dogs early last month.
Philip Taylor, 54, is charged with four counts of animal cruelty, all fifth-degree felonies; one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and one count of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty to the charges June 12 in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
Taylor’s final pretrial hearing was scheduled for Thursday. According to court officials, due to a conflict of interest, Judge J.T. Steltzer was removed from the case, and a new judge will be selected by the Supreme Court. Once that is done, a pretrial hearing will be set.
Taylor appeared July 2 on a motion to modify bond — previously set at $75,000 with no cash allowance — to a surety bond using property as collateral. The motion was granted and bond was secured by a $75,000 interest in real estate located at 1519 Dublin Court, Defiance.
As conditions of bond, Taylor was placed on house arrest at the same address, his mother’s home, with GPS monitoring, with exceptions for court appearances, meetings with his attorney and medical appointments. He was further ordered not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, not to possess firearms, and have no contact with the alleged victim, as well as to take all prescribed medications.
Taylor’s wife, Theresa Taylor, is the owner of Theresa Taylor’s Grooming — a pet grooming business in Archbold. One of the dogs killed, a Shih Tzu named Lilly Mae, belonged to a client who’d been boarding Lilly Mae at the Taylor home. The other three dogs killed were the Taylors’ own.
