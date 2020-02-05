OTTAWA — New dates have been scheduled here in the case of a Columbus man who threatened a Putnam County retired judge.
And the presiding judge has been replaced.
Kenneth Richey, 55, had a pretrial last week in Putnam County Common Pleas Court on charges of five counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
He allegedly threatened retired Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger in June and September.
The cases are now scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 6 and a jury trial beginning on March 30 in common pleas court. A jury trial had been set for Feb. 24-26, but those dates were vacated.
Meanwhile, Putnam County Common Pleas Court Judge Keith Schierloh has been replaced by Judge Dale Crawford of Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Crawford was assigned to the case by the Ohio Supreme Court’s chief justice as provided for under the Ohio Constitution.
An entry dated Jan. 29 in the court record concerning Richey’s case states that the “resident judge of this court is disqualified from participating in any further proceedings.” A court document signed by Schierloh states: “it appears to the resident judge of this court that he should disqualify himself from presiding in this case in order to avoid the appearance impropriety.”
Richey previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove.
He had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987 and was sentenced to a long prison term when Basinger was an assistant county prosecutor. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.