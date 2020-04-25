PAULDING — New trial and hearing dates have been scheduled here in the pending murder case of a rural Oakwood man.
A May trial had been scheduled in Paulding County Common Pleas Court for Donald Richcreek, 27, Paulding, but following a pretrial hearing this week via telephone between defense attorney William Kluge of Lima and Prosecutor Joseph Burkard, new dates have been scheduled.
A motion hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. July 20, while the jury trial previously scheduled for May 5-8 was vacated, and a new date was set (Aug. 25-28).
Kluge has requested that the court include six “jury instructions” with the pending murder charge to the jury when the trial begins. These would address voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter — “occurring while the defendant engaged in the crime of disorderly conduct” — as well as reckless homicide, negligent homicide, self defense against danger or death or great bodily harm and self defense (tests for reasonableness).
Richcreek had been indicted by a Paulding County grand jury in September 2019 on a single count of murder, an unclassified felony, along with a firearm specification. The charge alleges that on Aug. 10, 2019, Richcreek fatally shot his brother Anthony, 29, in the chest at 07598 Township Road 187, Oakwood, where both were living. The residence is located about three miles southwest of Oakwood in Paulding County’s Washington Township.
Richcreek continues to be held in the Paulding County Jail on a $7 million bond, with a 10% allowance provision.
If convicted of murder, Richcreek could be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life, while the firearm specification carries a mandatory consecutive three-year prison term.
