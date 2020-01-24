NAPOLEON — Following recent results from drug testing, three people have been charged in connection with a Jan. 16 drug bust on American Road.
Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance. Johnathan Meek, 33, Fort Wayne, was charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and drug abuse instruments, while Jayme Etheridge, 33, Fremont, Ind., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug abuse instruments.
According to Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack, officers were called to 905 American Road just before 5 a.m. Jan. 16 for a report of a suspicious person. The department’s K9 Luke assisted in the seizure.
Due to the K9’s alert, officers were able to search the vehicle and recover drug paraphernalia and numerous hypodermic needles and syringes. Officers also recovered prescription pills and two different powdery substances during the search.
