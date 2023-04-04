NAPOLEON — A New Bavaria man who had been charged with attempted murder in a strangulation case related to a bar fight last year has entered pleas to two amended charges here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Craig Heuerman, 47, New Bavaria, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his personal-recognizance bond was modified by removing a GPS monitoring requirement. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from visiting Holgate and Leipsic.
A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Heuerman’s attorney, Stevin Groth of Toledo.
The charges to which Heuerman pleaded guilty also were amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and intimidation of a witness, a third-degree felony.
The original indictment returned by a Henry County grand jury in October had alleged that during an incident at Sager’s Bar in Holgate on Oct. 24, Heuerman strangled another man. The victim was checked out medically, but not hospitalized, authorities noted.
Before Heuerman entered his guilty pleas his case had been scheduled for a jury trial in common pleas court on May 18-19, but these dates will be vacated.
