A Napoleon woman has entered a plea in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a charge alleging that she caused a traffic death last year.
Emily Mossing, 25, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her personal-recognizance bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 20 she recklessly operated a motor vehicle on Defiance County’s Buckskin Road when she ran a stop sign and struck a vehicle being driven by William Moore, 49, Payne. Moore sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
The charge was amended from aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Mossing’s attorney, Clayton Crites of Defiance.
