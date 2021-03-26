NAPOLEON —Napoleon City police officers responded early Friday morning to multiple assaults at the Napoleon Walmart.

According to a press release issued by Napoleon Police Lt. Edward W. Legg, at approximately 5:58 a.m., officers were called to the Walmart after several 911 calls that involved a driving complaint. Arriving on the scene, officers found that the driving incident had evolved into a more serious situation. Three individuals were injured: two had knife wounds and one had injuries as a result of a traffic collision.

According to the report, two vehicles were involved in an alleged road rage incident on U.S. 24 that ended in the Walmart parking lot, 1815 Scott St., where an occupied uninvolved vehicle was struck. The original two vehicles then collided in the north end of the parking lot.

Allegedly, an unidentified male subject then followed a victim to the front doors of Walmart where the knife injuries occurred. Both of the individuals, the victim and the suspect, sustained what appeared to be knife injuries serious enough to be sent to Toledo trauma centers. The third individual who was injured in the traffic accident, was taken to Henry County Hospital for treatment.

Napoleon Police say an investigation is ongoing, urging anyone who may have witnessed the events on U.S. 24 or in the Napoleon Walmart to contact them at 419-599-2810.

