NAPOLEON — A Napoleon student was charged in connection with a bomb threat at Napoleon Area City Schools on March 9.
According to Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, a 16-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of falsification and inducing panic.
The partnership between the school district and police department through the school resource office resulted in identifying witnesses and involved parties to this threat.
The charges against the teenager will be forwarded to the Henry County Juvenile Court.
According to a media release at approximately 1:25 p.m. March 9, the Napoleon Area City Schools received notification of a potential bomb threat via social media from an unknown source which was then relayed to other students. The threat was shared with school personnel, who immediately enacted the district’s school emergency operations plan.
In conjunction with the Napoleon Police and Fire departments, the district grounds were searched and cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m. The district then lifted the lockdown for normal operations with a strong police presence on school grounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.