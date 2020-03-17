NAPOLEON — A Napoleon student was charged in connection with a bomb threat at Napoleon Area City Schools on March 9.

According to Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, a 16-year-old male was charged with delinquency by means of falsification and inducing panic.

The partnership between the school district and police department through the school resource office resulted in identifying witnesses and involved parties to this threat.

The charges against the teenager will be forwarded to the Henry County Juvenile Court.

According to a media release at approximately 1:25 p.m. March 9, the Napoleon Area City Schools received notification of a potential bomb threat via social media from an unknown source which was then relayed to other students. The threat was shared with school personnel, who immediately enacted the district’s school emergency operations plan.

In conjunction with the Napoleon Police and Fire departments, the district grounds were searched and cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m. The district then lifted the lockdown for normal operations with a strong police presence on school grounds.

