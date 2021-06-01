Sulema Granados, 19, Napoleon, was found guilty of riot. Pre-sentencing investigation is ordered by the court.
Emma Gonzalez, 21, Napoleon, was found guilty of riot. Pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by the court.
Elizabeth Salinas, 33, 304 Hilton St., found guilty for non-payment of income taxes. Salinas was ordered to pay court costs, bond posted on this case was applied to costs with balance to the poster.
Bobby Gross, 34, Hamler, found guilty of two charges: criminal damaging, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 180 days jail (suspended with condition of no violation of criminal damaging in two years); and violation of protection order, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 180 days jail (160 suspended, credit for 16 days served on condition of no violations of protection order for two years, no contact with Kathy Eagelson for two years, shall not enter the Village of Hamler for one year). A third charge, disorderly conduct, dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
Ronald Howard, 57, Napoleon, pleaded no contest of criminal trespassing, ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs due by Sept. 30. Sentenced to 30 days jail (20 suspended, shall not enter any Walmart for life; shall report to CCNO on June 1, 2021 at 9 a.m. Released on OR bond until reporting to CCNO).
Joshua Seikel, 36, Monclova, found guilty of ATV on the road, ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs. Sentenced 30 days jail (suspended on condition of no ATV violations for two years). Bond posted shall be applied to fines and costs.
Haley Burdue, 24, Napoleon, found guilty OVI low 1, ordered to pay $500 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended on condition no OVI for two years, serve 3 days in DIP within 60 days); two charges dismissed: OVI high, and lanes of travel.
Jeremy Heyerly, 21, Monclova, found guilty of failure to control, ordered to pay $50 fines plus court costs.
Nathan Smith, 21, Napoleon, found guilty on two charges: OVI susp., and ATV on road. Pay fines $250 plus court costs (due Sept. 30), sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended, report to jail June 4, 9 a.m., operator's license suspended for six months starting May 7, 2021.
Brandon Smith, 22, Napoleon, found guilty of ATV on roadway, ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended with condition of no violations of ATV on roadway for two years).
Jarrett Rettig, 22, McClure, found guilty of OVI Low test (M1), six points, ordered to pay $500 fines plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 suspended with no violations OVI in two years, must serve 3 days DIP within 60 days, operator's license suspended); OVI high, dismissed; crossing over marked lanes, dismissed; open container, dismissed.
Michael Passalacqua, 37, Maumee, found guilty of ATV on roadway, ordered $250 fines plus court costs, 30 days jail (suspended with no ATV on roadway for two years); failure to comply, dismissed.
Lewis Rohda, 21, Malinta, found guilty on two counts: driving without a license and excessive speed; video arraigned, ordered to pay $200 fines plus court costs due Aug. 31, 2021.
Tadd Porter Jr., 30, Napoleon, found guilty on two counts: 56/25 speed and reckless operation/disregard, ordered to pay $200 fines plus court costs by May 28, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.