Napoleon Municipal Court
Skylar Miller, 25, Napoleon, appeared in open court on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was released on a recognizance bond and a preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, April 8 at 1:15 p.m.
Jacob H. Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., appeared in open court by video on four charges: obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment, each a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County. Bond continuance as previously set.
Amanda M. Wilhelm, 34, Malinta, appeared in open court on a charge of unauthorized use, a fifth-degree felony. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County.
Lindsey J. J. Kregulka, 30, Liberty Center, appeared in open court on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. Released on OR bond, with condition to check in with Adult Probation weekly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.