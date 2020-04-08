Napoleon Municipal Court

Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and forgery and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. Bond was continued.

Tyler Frankforther, 30, Hoytville, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of obstructing official business, assault and resisting arrest and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Calvin Smithers, 24, Toledo, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County grand jury.

Derek Cohrs, 20, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. Bond was set at $50,000.

Sara Stephenson, 30, Weston, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. His bond was continued.

Sentenced: Kathryn Thourot, 32, 18532 Painter Road, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $191 fine; David Johnson, 60, Cincinnati, unsecured load, $25 fine.

Arthur Hall III, 36, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $25 fine, 60 days jail; domestic violence, telecommunications harassment, dismissed.

Dismissed: Nathanael Munoz Zelaya, 56, Phoenix, Ariz., city income tax.

