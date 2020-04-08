Napoleon Municipal Court
Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and forgery and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. Bond was continued.
Tyler Frankforther, 30, Hoytville, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of obstructing official business, assault and resisting arrest and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Calvin Smithers, 24, Toledo, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County grand jury.
Derek Cohrs, 20, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. Bond was set at $50,000.
Sara Stephenson, 30, Weston, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Derek Heckler, 20, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: Kathryn Thourot, 32, 18532 Painter Road, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $191 fine; David Johnson, 60, Cincinnati, unsecured load, $25 fine.
Arthur Hall III, 36, Napoleon, obstructing official business, $25 fine, 60 days jail; domestic violence, telecommunications harassment, dismissed.
Dismissed: Nathanael Munoz Zelaya, 56, Phoenix, Ariz., city income tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.