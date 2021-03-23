Napoleon

Municipal Court

Jacob H. Janes, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., appeared by video on charges including: obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of harassment by an inmate, each a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

