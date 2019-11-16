Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: Jason Brown, 41, Grelton, assault; Eric Guyer, 30, Sidney, income tax violation; Andrea Morrison, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation; David Martinez, 56, Wauseon, income tax violation; Matthew Macke, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation; Jaimee Schreiber, 20, Wauseon, income tax violation; Jason Pontious, 34, Napoleon, income tax violation; Daniel Sizemore, 32, Napoleon, income tax violation; Michelle Smith, 42, Napoleon, income tax violation; Heather Spencer, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation; Martin Tod, 49, Napoleon, income tax violation; Jeremy Cortez, 35, Napoleon, nuisance violation

Sentenced: Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Brittany Zephyr, 31, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation, $75 fine for each; Kristi Johnson, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Jalen Paxton, 25, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Justina Schafer, 27, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Caitlin Rippee, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Barbara Steineck, 55, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Tamara Turner, 53, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Eric Taylor, 45, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Seth Wyse, 38, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Terry Froelich Jr., 46, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Timothy Dietrich, 33, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Lori Edwards, 36, Napoleon, theft, $50 fine, $63.12 in restitution to Walmart; Michael Cortez, 41, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Christopher Sorter, 30, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Joseph Casiano, 22, McClure, Financial Responsibility Act non-compliant, $250 fine; Matthew Kryder, 31, Napoleon, failure to reinstate, $25 fine; 

Robert Hammons, 32, Napoleon, no seat belt, $30 fine; failure to yield, $30 fine. 

