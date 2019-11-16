Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Jason Brown, 41, Grelton, assault; Eric Guyer, 30, Sidney, income tax violation; Andrea Morrison, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation; David Martinez, 56, Wauseon, income tax violation; Matthew Macke, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation; Jaimee Schreiber, 20, Wauseon, income tax violation; Jason Pontious, 34, Napoleon, income tax violation; Daniel Sizemore, 32, Napoleon, income tax violation; Michelle Smith, 42, Napoleon, income tax violation; Heather Spencer, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation; Martin Tod, 49, Napoleon, income tax violation; Jeremy Cortez, 35, Napoleon, nuisance violation
Sentenced: Taylor Cover, 20, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Brittany Zephyr, 31, Napoleon, two counts of income tax violation, $75 fine for each; Kristi Johnson, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Jalen Paxton, 25, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Justina Schafer, 27, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Caitlin Rippee, 30, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Barbara Steineck, 55, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Tamara Turner, 53, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Eric Taylor, 45, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Seth Wyse, 38, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Terry Froelich Jr., 46, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Timothy Dietrich, 33, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine; Lori Edwards, 36, Napoleon, theft, $50 fine, $63.12 in restitution to Walmart; Michael Cortez, 41, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Christopher Sorter, 30, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Joseph Casiano, 22, McClure, Financial Responsibility Act non-compliant, $250 fine; Matthew Kryder, 31, Napoleon, failure to reinstate, $25 fine;
Robert Hammons, 32, Napoleon, no seat belt, $30 fine; failure to yield, $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.