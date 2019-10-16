• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court 

Michael Prystash Jr., 46, Napoleon, appeared by video on two counts of theft, a fourth- and fifth-degree felony; and one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel, and a preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 17 at 2:15 p.m. Bond was set at $25,000 with no cash allowance. 

Load comments