Napoleon Municipal Court
Kiera Franks, 29, 11899 Harris Road, was found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct; amended from domestic violence. Franks will pay $150 fines plus court fees, sentenced to 30 days jail (29 days suspended, credit for one on condition of no domestic violence or disorderly conduct for two years).
Elijah Reinbolt, 31, 848 King St., found guilty on a charge of non-payment of income taxes to Napoleon city. Must pay $150 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended with condition of no income tax violations for two years, must file and pay income tax with penalties and interest for 2018 by Dec. 31).
Brian K. Loe, 36, North Baltimore, appeared on two charges of felony vandalism. Both were dismissed with costs abated, and bond released minus all statutory fees and expenses. Cases dismissed without prejudice and will be presented to grand jury.
Ronald W. Mathers, 64, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of theft, found guilty, ordered to pay fines $250 plus court costs. Sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended on condition that Mathers have no violations of theft in two years).
Daisha Brickman, 28, Napoleon, appeared on four charges: FRA non-compliant, display plates, FR suspension, and invalid tag. On the first charge, Brickman was found guilty and ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs. Sentenced to 30 days jail (20 suspended with condition of no violations of driving under suspension for two years). Must report to CCNO June 3 at 9 a.m. O.R. bond continued until Brickman reports to CCNO. The final three charges dismissed as part of plea negotiations.
