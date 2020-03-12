• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Sentenced: Gregory Snyder, 34, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; Caitlin Rippee, 30, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended; Jerry Barnett, 43, Bryan, criminal trespassing, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Marcelino Sanchez, 34, Napoleon, possession of drug paraphernalia, $70 fine; Dorothy Christensen, 72, Napoleon, theft, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspended; Nichol Porter, 41, Deshler, obstructing official business, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Angela Fahy, 52, Napoleon, passing a stopped school bus, $150 fine; Luella Ohlrich, 84, Hamler, passing a stopped school bus, $200 fine; Ruth Shetler, 25, Bryan, driving under suspension, $300 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Debra Lange, 68, Wauseon, passing a stopped school bus, $300 fine; Theron Ledesma, 25, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $97 fine.

Robert Carpenter, 28, Liberty Center, driving under suspension, $50 fine; registration violation, $25 fine.

Christopher Hurst, 35, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, 30 days jail, six-month license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Dismissed: Turner Ferrara, 33, Napoleon, city income tax; Andrew Young, 34, Napoleon, city income tax; Gregory Young, 61, Bryan, city income tax; Toby Beck, 30, Napoleon, city income tax; Donald Holden, 32, Napoleon, city income tax; Jonathan Sommers, 25, Napoleon, city income tax; Amber Sencenbaugh, 33, Toledo, city income tax; Samuel Loy III, 32, Bryan, city income tax; Kathleen Willis, 55, Delta, city income tax; Christina Grisier, 45, Napoleon, city income tax; Jodi Upell, 46, Napoleon, city income tax; Amanda Wilhelm, 32, Napoleon, city income tax; Clarence Hartzell, 23, Napoleon, city income tax; Christopher Smith, 39, Napoleon, city income tax.

