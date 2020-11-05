Napoleon Municipal Court

Libney DeLagarza-Yanez, 23, 823 W. High St., Defiance, had a charge of tampering with evidence forwarded to Henry County grand jury.

Joel Young, 42, Napoleon, had a charge of felonious assault forwarded to Henry County grand jury.

Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, had a charge of felonious assault forwarded to Henry County grand jury.

Detrick Renner, 27, Deshler, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of felonious assault and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Christian Rayoum, 23, Napoleon, FRA non-compliance, $500 fine; Mark Garrett, 52, Toledo, FRA non-compliance, $250 fine; Ronald Brown, 43, Montpelier, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $62 fine; Seth Rowe, 18, Malinta, no operator's license, $300 fine.

Justin Schieber, 34, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; stop sign violation, no fine.

Donald Hale Jr., 42, Indianapolis, driving without a license, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.

Mark Rothman, 40, Holgate, falsification, $250 fine, 10 days jail; menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Cortnie Goings, 31, Springfield, Mo., driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; speed, dismissed.

Load comments