Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: Sabrina Hernandez, 23, Bryan, income tax violation; John Harry, 26, Batavia, income tax violation.

Sentenced: Anthony Wright, 20, Bryan, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail, $150 fine; Justin Haake, 30, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, credit for one day jail served; Marilyn Morningstar, 64, 1760 S. Clinton St., nuisance violation, $25 fine; Danny Hyatt, 57, Swanton, no insurance, $50 fine; 

Kyle Carpenter, 25, Swanton, violating a protection order, $250 fine, credit for 35 days jail served, one year probation; two counts of aggravated menacing, dismissed. 

Isaac Simon, 20, Deshler, obstructing official business, $50 fine, credit for 14 days jail served; criminal trespassing, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; obstructing official business, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Shirene Alvarado, 25, Fort Wayne, Ind., crossing over marked lanes, no fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine. 

Anthony Kirkpatrick, 24, Napoleon, assured clear distance, $50 fine; no driver's license, $150 fine. 

Jose Vasquez, 31, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under 12-point suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine. 

Load comments