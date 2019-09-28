Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Sabrina Hernandez, 23, Bryan, income tax violation; John Harry, 26, Batavia, income tax violation.
Sentenced: Anthony Wright, 20, Bryan, disorderly conduct, 30 days jail, $150 fine; Justin Haake, 30, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, credit for one day jail served; Marilyn Morningstar, 64, 1760 S. Clinton St., nuisance violation, $25 fine; Danny Hyatt, 57, Swanton, no insurance, $50 fine;
Kyle Carpenter, 25, Swanton, violating a protection order, $250 fine, credit for 35 days jail served, one year probation; two counts of aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Isaac Simon, 20, Deshler, obstructing official business, $50 fine, credit for 14 days jail served; criminal trespassing, $50 fine; disorderly conduct, $50 fine; obstructing official business, dismissed; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Shirene Alvarado, 25, Fort Wayne, Ind., crossing over marked lanes, no fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Anthony Kirkpatrick, 24, Napoleon, assured clear distance, $50 fine; no driver's license, $150 fine.
Jose Vasquez, 31, 625 Wayne Ave., driving under 12-point suspension, three days jail, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.