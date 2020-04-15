Napoleon Municipal Court

Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and be assessed by A Renewed Mind.

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday. Bond was set at $50,000. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and be assessed by A Renewed Mind.

