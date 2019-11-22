• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court 

Dismissed: Hayden Basinger, 20, Wauseon, theft, a fourth-degree felony.

Estel Bullock, 44, Florida, Ohio, appeared on a charge of escape, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and bond was continued as previously set. 

Kirk Brinkman, 43, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Brinkman waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set. 

