• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Kendra Bosma, 29, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Bosma waived the right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.

Dustin Currence, 40, Pioneer, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Currence waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.

Jordan Vanderveer, 28, Toledo, appeared on a charge of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Vanderveer waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was set at $50,000 with no cash allowance.

Nicole Cooper, 38, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. Cooper waived her right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. She was released on her own recognizance.

Billy Wilson, 41, Hamler, appeared on a charge of tampering, a third-degree felony. Wilson was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 2 at 1:30 p.m. Wilson was released on his own recognizance subject to random drug screens.

Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Monday at 2:15 p.m. Bond was set at $75,000 with no cash allowance.

Dismissed: Christine Templeton, 72, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle; Lori Shambarger, 50, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Andrew Rohn, 29, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle.

Sentenced: Woodrow Templeton, 67, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle, $250 fine; Richard Phillips, 33, Holgate, unauthorized use of property, $100 fine; Nichole Spradlin, 31, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension.

Jacob Carrizales, 25, Hamler, physical control, $500 fine, three-day program; failure to control, dismissed.

Ross Austermiller, 29, McClure, physical control, $500 fine; failure to control, dismissed. 

Matthew Adkins, 23, 927 Asa St., Defiance, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 fine; failure to control, $25 fine.

Hayley Dennis, 23, Deshler, driving under suspension, $150 fine; no brake lights, $50 fine. 

