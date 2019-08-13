• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Elizabeth Sparks, 29, Toledo, income tax violation; Trevor Carter, 19, Liberty Center, breaking and entering; Selene Gonzalez, 35, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle; Eulla Dotson, 45, Napoleon, abandoned motor vehicle; Rodney Saunders, 55, Liberty Center, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Jeremy Cortez, 45, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Bradley Sowers, 24, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Justin Rowe, 31, Napoleon, failure to reinstate, $250 fine; Theresa Cooper, 55, Findlay, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Keith Closson, 55, Sturgis, Mich., driving under suspension, $250 fine, credit for one day jail served; license plate light, no fine.
Bonnie Floro, 62, Grelton, resisting arrest, $250 fine, credit for one day jail served; assault, dismissed.
