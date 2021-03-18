Napoleon Municipal Court

Lance D. Gordon-Badillo, 28, Battle Creek, Mich., appeared on a charge of trafficking drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 25, and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Brent R. Reynolds, 55, of Archbold appeared on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Reynolds waived his right to the hearing, and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.

