Napoleon Municipal Court

Joel Young, 42, Napoleon, appeared via video on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Oct. 29.

Sentenced: Nikki Martinez, 33, Liberty Center, violating a protection order, $250, 1 day jail; William Potter, 25, Weston, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Brandon Bailey, 28, Napoleon, telecommunications harassment, $50 fine, 10 days jail suspended; David Oregon, 34, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine, 10 days jail suspension; Denzel Fitzgerald, 28, Toledo, FRA suspension, $150 fine; speed, $25.

Dismissed: Jessica Lavoy, 28, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Tiffanie Lambert, 29, Napoleon, FRA suspension.

