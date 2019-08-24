Napoleon Municipal Court
Dismissed: Justin Schwable, 31, Napoleon, aggravated menacing (a fifth-degree felony); Linda Gerdeman, 54, Napoleon, nuisance violation; Nancy Giesige, 41, Archbold, income tax violation; Cody Bridenstine, 26, Toledo, income tax violation; Aaron Clark, 23, East Liverpool, income tax violation; Joseph Click Jr., 46, Napoleon, income tax violation; Sally Burks-Schrieber, 45, Napoleon, income tax violation; Oliver Beck, 48, Napoleon, income tax violation; Melinda Altman, 48, Napoleon, income tax violation.
Josh Blair, 31, Napoleon, income tax violation; David Dangler, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation; Rosendo Donovan, 41, Napoleon, income tax violation; Todd Cooper, 49, Napoleon, income tax violation; Justin Cox, 26, Napoleon, income tax violation; William Roth, 57, McClure, failure to reinstate, no insurance; Jason Hall, 32, Toledo, income tax violation; Edith Finn, 48, Napoleon, income tax violation; James Marcum, 32, Napoleon, assault; Johnny Edwards, 26, Toledo, income tax violation; Lyndsey Kregulka, 28, Liberty Center, possession of drugs.
Sentenced: Bradley Sowers, 24, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $25 fine; Juan Torres, 21, Deshler, temporary permit violation, $50 fine; Dante Medley, 40, Napoleon, criminal damaging, $150 fine and restitution as ordered; Mario Hernandez Jr., 59, Napoleon, failure to control, $50 fine.
Bobby Hunt, 36, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Shanda Babcock, 29, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine, must file and pay 2017 taxes; Dustin Altman, 31, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine, must file and pay 2017 taxes; Linda Aguilar, 37, Napoleon, income tax violation, $150 fine, must file and pay 2017 taxes; Eugene Craig, 36, Napoleon, income tax violation, $50 fine, must file and pay 2017 taxes; David Garcia Jr., 37, Perrysburg, disorderly conduct, $150 fine.
Beverly Piatt, 40, Napoleon, domestic violence, $250 fine, continue treatment at A Renewed Mind; Tyler Goshe, 25, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, $62.98 restitution; Jarred Thorn, 25, Fort Wayne, assault, $250 fine, credit for four days jail served, no contact with victim; Brant Ward, 28, Napoleon, two counts of abusing a harmful substance, $100 fine for each, credit for 18 days jail served; Montize Carter, 22, Liberty Center, possessing drug paraphernalia, $150 fine.
James Mazur, 66, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, 20 days jail; lane of travel, dismissed.
Brandon Shultz, 30, Napoleon, OVI, $850 fine, 60 days jail, four-year license suspension, must complete alcohol addiction program; criminal damaging, driving under suspension, failure to control, dismissed.
Medel Rodriguez-Moreno, 26, Fayette, assault, $250 fine, 45 days jail; resisting arrest, aggravated menacing, assault, dismissed.
Cindy Miller, 35, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, three-day program in lieu of jail, one-year license suspension; slow speed, no fine.
Dennis Stalnaker, 58, Elida, OVI, $800 fine, 20 days jail, one-year license suspension; no headlights, dismissed.
Amanda Trinh, 33, no permanent address, assault, $250 fine; violating a temporary protection order, $250 fine, credit for eight days jail served; assault, criminal trespassing, dismissed.
Phillip Murray, 27, McClure, no insurance, $150 fine; speed, $25 fine.
Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; driving without a license, $150 fine; assured clear distance, $50 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.