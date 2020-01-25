• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Jonathan Meek, 33, Sturgis, Mich., appeared by video arraignment on three counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies. He was given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash allowance. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and continue treatment while at CCNO and after release.
Jayme Etheridge, 33, no permanent address, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash allowance. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and continue treatment while at CCNO and after release.
Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, appeared on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 6. He was released on his own recognizance.
Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, appeared on two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possession, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a court-appointed attorney. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over the common pleas court. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: George Andrews Jr., 61, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $62.50 fine; Margarita Thomas, 53, Hamler, crossing over marked lanes, $62.50 fine; Jerry Fortney, 77, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine; Anthony Almanza, 29, 624 Henry St., Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, six-month license suspension; Todd Baron, 53, McClure, assured clear distance, $50 fine.
Ruth Shetler, 25, Bryan, driving under suspension, $250 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $25 fine.
Andrew Roumell, 41, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; OVI, open container, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.