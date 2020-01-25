• Court Results

Napoleon Municipal Court

Jonathan Meek, 33, Sturgis, Mich., appeared by video arraignment on three counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies. He was given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash allowance. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and continue treatment while at CCNO and after release.

Jayme Etheridge, 33, no permanent address, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a court-appointed attorney. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30. Bond was set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash allowance. He was ordered to submit to a random drug screening and continue treatment while at CCNO and after release.

Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, appeared on a charge of theft, a fourth-degree felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 6. He was released on his own recognizance.

Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, appeared on two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of possession, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a court-appointed attorney. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over the common pleas court. His bond was continued.

Sentenced: George Andrews Jr., 61, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $62.50 fine; Margarita Thomas, 53, Hamler, crossing over marked lanes, $62.50 fine; Jerry Fortney, 77, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine; Anthony Almanza, 29, 624 Henry St., Defiance, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days jail, six-month license suspension; Todd Baron, 53, McClure, assured clear distance, $50 fine.

Ruth Shetler, 25, Bryan, driving under suspension, $250 fine; crossing over marked lanes, $25 fine.

Andrew Roumell, 41, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, six-month license suspension; OVI, open container, dismissed.

