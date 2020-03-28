Napoleon Municipal Court
Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, appeared on charges of theft and forgery, fifth-degree felonies. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Calvin Smithers, 24, Toledo, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Amanda Hogrefe, 35, Deshler, appeared on a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A preliminary hearing was set for April 9. Her bond was continued.
Tyler Frankforther, 30, Hoytville, appeared on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; assault, a fourth-degree felony; as well as resisting arrest, OVI, failure to yield and no safety belt. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
