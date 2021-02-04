Napoleon Municipal Court
Sentenced: Lewis Wynkoop II, 44, Findlay, driving under suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Brandi Shadbolt, 30, Wauseon, theft, $250 fine, 30 days jail; Jeffery Grimes, 48, Holgate, possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Dominick Gomez, 22, Napoleon, FRA suspension, $250 fine.
Robert Rivera, 55, Napoleon, physical control, $500 fine, 3 days jail, six-month license suspension; open container, $150 fine.
Destiny Spaulding, 29, pioneer, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; theft, dismissed.
Dismissed: Christopher Christensen, 30, Napoleon, assault.
