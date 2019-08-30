Napoleon Municipal Court
Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, appeared on one count of attempt to commit a felony offense, a third-degree felony; and one count of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 11:45 a.m. Whitehead was released on his own recognizance and must obey a protection order.
