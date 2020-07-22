Napoleon Municipal Court

Jason Maas, 36, Three Rivers, Mich., waived extradition to Jackson County, Mich., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

Sentenced: Kimberly Webb, 40, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Khary Rogers, 27, Toledo, driving without a license, $150 fine; Derek Combs, 21, Bowling Green, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Roy Niese, 56, Ottawa, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Thomas Blue Jr., 47, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Suzette Lavon, 63, Defiance, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Celia Cortez, 37, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, one day jail; Jesse Hernandez II, 18, Napoleon, no operator's license, $150 fine.

Caleb Ward, 27, Deshler, failure to yield, no fine; stop sign violation, $50 fine; failure to reinstate, $150 fine.

Mark Bryan, 38, no permanent address, assault, $250 fine, 15 days jail; child endangering, 15 days jail.

Dismissed: Derek Cohrs, 20, Napoleon, two counts of telecommunications harassment; Samantha King, 29, Defiance, theft.

