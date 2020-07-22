Napoleon Municipal Court
Jason Maas, 36, Three Rivers, Mich., waived extradition to Jackson County, Mich., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
Sentenced: Kimberly Webb, 40, Napoleon, theft, $250 fine, 5 days jail; Khary Rogers, 27, Toledo, driving without a license, $150 fine; Derek Combs, 21, Bowling Green, driving under suspension, $150 fine; Roy Niese, 56, Ottawa, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Thomas Blue Jr., 47, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $100 fine; Suzette Lavon, 63, Defiance, theft, $250 fine, 90 days jail suspended; Celia Cortez, 37, Edgerton, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, one day jail; Jesse Hernandez II, 18, Napoleon, no operator's license, $150 fine.
Caleb Ward, 27, Deshler, failure to yield, no fine; stop sign violation, $50 fine; failure to reinstate, $150 fine.
Mark Bryan, 38, no permanent address, assault, $250 fine, 15 days jail; child endangering, 15 days jail.
Dismissed: Derek Cohrs, 20, Napoleon, two counts of telecommunications harassment; Samantha King, 29, Defiance, theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.