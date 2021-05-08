Napoleon Municipal Court
Dante D. Medley, 41, Napoleon, appeared with counsel by video on a charge of felonious assault. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County for further proceedings. Bond continued as set, $25,000, and no contact with alleged victim.
Ryan M. Thompson, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Court determined he qualified for court appointed counsel. He was given an appearance bond of $5,000 and ordered to check in with the court's bailiff once per week. Thompson was given a preliminary hearing date for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
James A. Mason, 33, Cecil, on a charge of assault and a charge of penalty failure, the court dismissed both without prejudice and court costs abated because the defendant has been sentenced to prison.
Tyler McCabe, 27, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of OVI-1, found guilty and ordered to pay $500 fines plus court costs, given a sentence of 30 days jail (credit for one day served, 26 days suspended with condition: no violations of OVI for two years, operator's license suspended for one year effective Nov. 2, 2020); a charge of driving under suspension was dismissed; a charge of crossing over a marked lane was dismissed; a charge of failure to control dismissed; an FR suspension charge dismissed.
Robert F. Briner, 26, Belmore, appeared on a charge of criminal damaging, found guilty. Briner was ordered to pay $50 fines plus court costs, and given a sentence of 90 days jail (suspended with condition: no violations of criminal damaging for two years, ordered to pay restitution of $2,400.
Quantrell L. Thomas, 25, Toledo, appeared on a charge of obstructing official business and found guilty. Thomas was ordered to pay $250 fines plus court costs, sentenced to 90 days jail (suspended with condition: no violation of obstruction for two years).
Christy R. Yonek, 45, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of disorderly conduct, found guilty. Yonek was ordered to pay $150 fines plus court costs and sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended with condition: no disorderly conduct violations for two years, shall not enter the premises at 1248 Dodd St. for 20 days).
Jason D. Rickey, appeared on a charge of OVI-1, found guilty, ordered to pay $500 fines plus court costs. Rickey was sentenced to 30 days jail (27 suspended with condition: no OVI violations in two years, shall complete 3 day Driver Intervention Program within 60 days, operator's license suspended on year effective Feb. 13, 2021. Granted limited privileges for two hours prior to and after work).
