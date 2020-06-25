Napoleon Municipal Court

Eli Phillips, 26, Continental, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a four-degree felony, and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

Sentenced: Jesus Moreno, 45, Napoleon, city tax, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Juanita Austermiller, 49, McClure, city tax, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Matthew Baldridge, 21, Portage, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Randall Howard Jr., 29, Napoleon, open container, $125 fine.

Thomas Porter, 25, Deshler, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; criminal damaging, dismissed.

Keshawn Searcy, 27, Toledo, FRA suspension, $150 fine, 1 day jail; fictitious plats, $100 fine; speed, $150 fine.

Ashley Witte, 35, Napoleon, theft, dismissed; criminal trespassing, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended.

Jon Copple, 20, Taylor, Mich., OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to yield, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Scott VonDeylen, 41, Archbold, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, OVI, dismissed; OVI, $750 fine, 20 days jail, one-year license.

Lyndsay David, 51, Napoleon, OVI, $500 fine, 3 days jail, one-year license suspension; speed, $50 fine.

