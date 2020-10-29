Napoleon Municipal Court

Steven Valentine, 57, Cambridge, had a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, dismissed. The case was sent to Henry County grand jury.

Joel Young, 42, Napoleon, had a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, dismissed. The case was sent to Henry County grand jury.

Libny Delagarza-Yanez, 23, Defiance, had a charge of tampering, a third-degree felony, dismissed. The case was sent to Henry County grand jury.

Sentenced: Dustin Altman, 32, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $150 fine, two days jail; Annalece Heroy, 21, Liberty Center, falsification, $150 fine, 30 days jail.

Heath Wallace, 41, Napoleon, disorderly conduct, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended; make a false alarm, dismissed.

Charles Rosier, 51, Palm Bay, Fla., lanes of travel, $50 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Dismissed: Vashun Tolbert, 47, Detroit, violating a protection order.

