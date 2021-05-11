Napoleon Municipal Court

Michael J. Couts, 43, Napoleon, appeared by video with court appointed counsel on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Couts was given an appearance bond of $25,000.00 and ordered to submit to GPS monitoring, not to be within five miles of Bryan, Ohio, and to have no contact with Danielle Ward or the alleged child victim in the case. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Jack M. Pringle, 28, Deshler, appeared by video with court appointed counsel on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Pringle was given an appearance bond of $25,000.00 and ordered to have no contact with Gina St. Bonore. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments