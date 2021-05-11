Napoleon Municipal Court
Michael J. Couts, 43, Napoleon, appeared by video with court appointed counsel on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Couts was given an appearance bond of $25,000.00 and ordered to submit to GPS monitoring, not to be within five miles of Bryan, Ohio, and to have no contact with Danielle Ward or the alleged child victim in the case. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jack M. Pringle, 28, Deshler, appeared by video with court appointed counsel on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Pringle was given an appearance bond of $25,000.00 and ordered to have no contact with Gina St. Bonore. A preliminary hearing was set for Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.