Napoleon Municipal Court

Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, found guilty of criminal trespassing, fined $100, sentenced to 30 days jail. Shall report to CCNO at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26. Three other charges were dismissed as part of plea negotiations: disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and failure to appear.

Brandon Sprow, 32, 250 Gray St., Defiance, pleaded no-contest to a charge of criminal mischief, fined $250, sentenced to 60 days jail, 44 days suspended, 16 days credit for time served if no similar violations for two years; two charges dismissed: disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Robert Ludemann, 47, Hamler, found guilty on a charge of OVI-1 refused, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, 27 days suspended, may serve three days in driver intervention program within 60 days and complete assessment. Crossing over marked lanes dismissed as part of plea negotiations.

William Frankart, 58, Fostoria, found guilty of driving an unsafe vehicle, fined $100; a registration violation dismissed.

