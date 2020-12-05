Napoleon Municipal Court
John Jacobs, 53, Toledo, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; and fleeing/eluding, a third-degree felony. He was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Brent Connolly, 31, Liberty Center, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Companion cases of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were bound over also.
Sentenced: Alex Smith, 34, Deshler, assault, $250 fine, 90 days jail; Amber Cuevas, 28, Belmore, disorderly conduct, $50 fine, 30 days jail suspended; John Casiano, 30, McClure, FRA suspension, $250 fine.
Dismissed: Eric Wilkins, 41, Liberty Center, city tax violation; Justin Hahn, 34, Napoleon, theft, criminal trespassing, littering, disorderly conduct.
