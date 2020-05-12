Napoleon Municipal Court
Ashley Cole, 30, no permanent address, appeared via video arraignment on a charge of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Thursday. She was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bond was set at $15,000.
Sentenced: Brandon Minck, age unavailable, McClure, domestic violence, $250 fine, 180 days jail suspended. Charges of unlawful restraint and felonious assault were dismissed.
Dillon Burdue, 25, Grand Rapids, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and violating a protection order and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court.
