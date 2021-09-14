Napoleon Municipal Court
Johnnie B. Edwards Jr., 47, Toledo, arraigned on a charge of drug abuse and the case was dismissed with court costs $97.50 taxed to Edwards. On a charge of OVI 1, 0.097%, found guilty and fined $500 and court costs $97.50, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no OVI in two years, report to CCNO by 9 a.m., Sept. 23). A charge of driving under suspension (OVI), found guilty and fined $250 and $97.50 court costs, 180 days jail (165 suspended if no DUS for two years, report by 9 a.m., Sept. 23 to CCNO — concurrent jail time). Five charges dismissed: OVI breath/low, DUS non FRA, OVI 2 refused, OVI/refusal and speed 68/55.
Edward M. Bevelhymer, 65, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to a charge of open container. He was fined $50 and costs $127. On a second charge, tax payment, pleaded no contest and was fined $150 and costs $96. Sentenced to 30 days jail (suspended if taxes are paid, plus interest and penalties, by Dec. 31).
Devin J. Paradyse, 20, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of assault and the case was dismissed without prejudice with costs abated because plaintiff claimed not to be able to prove case beyond reasonable doubt. A second charge of domestic violence was also dismissed.
Annalece M. Heroy, 22, Napoleon, arraigned on a charge of theft and found guilty. Fined $250 and costs $121, due by Dec. 31. Must pay restitution of $100 to victim through the court by Oct. 8. Sentenced to 180 days jail (170 suspended if no thefts in two years and pay restitution).
Zachary M. Strall, 25, McClure, waived a preliminary hearing on possession of drugs and the case was bound over to grand jury. He was released on a bond of own recognizance with condition to follow recommendations of Recovery Services, consume no illicit drugs and submit to random drug and alcohol screening.
Everett R. Dickerson, 61, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road, Defiance, charged with physical control and found guilty. Fined $500 and costs $97.50, 30 days jail (suspended if no physical control violations in two years).
Jessica Garcia, 30, 844 N. Clinton St., Defiance, found guilty on a charge of driving under suspension-non FRA. Fined $150 and costs of $115, 180 days jail (177 suspended if no DUS in two years). Report to CCNO by 9 a.m. on Oct. 1, fines and costs due Dec. 31.
Felesha McMahon, 28, Malinta, arraigned on a charge of tax non payment and found guilty. Fined $150 and costs $150; 30 days jail (suspended if she pays taxes plus penalties and interest by Jan. 31, 2022).
