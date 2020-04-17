Napoleon Municipal Court

Allen Mason, 27, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance. Bond was continued.

Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, appeared by video on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance. His $50,000 bond was continued.

