Napoleon Municipal Court
Brenton Clements, 32, no known address, was arraigned by video on a charge of attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. Clements was appointed an attorney and a full preliminary hearing was set for today at 1:30 p.m. An appearance bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% allowance. Additional conditions of bond include no contact with Regina Ruple, including in person, phone, text, email, Facebook, third-party, etc.
Kristi Ramsey, 42, McClure, was arraigned on a charge of disorderly conduct and found guilty; case was amended from a first-degree misdemeanor of theft to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. She was fined $150.
Woodrow Templeton, 69, Napoleon, found guilty on a nuisances prohibition and fined $250; 30 days suspended jail sentence if no nuisance violations for two years, sentence is concurrent with the proceeding offense. A second charge of guilty for an abandoned motor vehicle, with a fine of $250 and a suspended sentence of 30 days if no violations in two years.
Carl Knipp Jr., 52, Deshler, was found guilty on two charges: disorderly conduct a fourth-degree misdemeanor, amended from domestic violence, fined $100, sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and two days credit if no domestic violence or disorderly conduct for two years; and resisting arrest, fined $100, 90-day suspended sentence if no resisting arrest, disorderly or domestic violence for two years.
Fredrick Pietsch, 43, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of physical control a first-degree misdemeanor, amended from OVI-1/6 pts./first-degree misdemeanor; $500 fine and 30-day suspended sentence if no OVI or physical control in two years.
Lincoln Healy, 19, Napoleon, found guilty of underage alcohol; fined $250, 90-day suspended sentence on condition of no alcohol related violations for two years and complete an assessment with Recovery Services and comply with recommendations.
Daniel Vajen, 50, Napoleon, pleaded no contest to a charge of disorderly conduct a fourth-degree misdemeanor, amended from public indecency; fined $250, 30-day suspended sentence if no violations of public indecency or disorderly conduct within two years.
Christopher Judge, 35, Napoleon, a charge of passing bad checks dismissed with costs taxed to defendant and $100 restitution required to Henry County Auditor.
Destiny Brandhuber, 35, Napoleon, found guilty on two charges: register dog, $50 fine; confinement of dog, $50 fine.
Tara Eberle Berg, 38, Napoleon, found guilty on OVI/Low test, amended from OVI-1/Br. 0.175%, a first-degree misdemeanor; six points, first-degree misdemeanor, 30 days jail (27 days suspended with three days in Drug Intervention Program within 60 days, and no OVI in two years), operator's license suspended for one year.
Nathaniel Bludson, 64, found guilty of OVI/2nd in 10yr., amended from OVI-3; fined $750, 180 jail (170 days suspended if no OVI in two years), jail time starts Nov. 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. at CCNO. Dismissed to charges as part of plea negotiations: FRA non-compliance and open container.
Jacob Rieger, 20, Fishers, Ind., found guilty of driving under suspension; fined $250, 30-day suspended sentence with no driving under suspension for two years. Found guilty on a second charge of following close, no fine.
David Vanderwarker, 23, Holgate, found guilty of hit-skip, fined $250 and 30-day suspended sentence if no hit-skip or driving under suspension for two years, limited driving privileges 90 minutes prior to and after work. Found guilty of failure to control, $50 fine; found guilty of driving under BMV suspension (DUS), fined $150, 30-day suspended sentence if no DUS in two years; found guilty of unsafe vehicle, $50 fine.
Daniel Acosta, 25, 1027 Washington Ave., Defiance, found guilty two charges: driving under 12P suspension, $250 fine, 30 days jail (27 suspended if no DUS for two years), report to CCNO at 9 a.m., Nov. 5, 2021 to serve three days jail; and speed 73/55, $25 fine.
