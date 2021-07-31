Napoleon Municipal Court
Misty Kurtz, 40, Paulding, appeared on a charge of nonpayment of taxes - dismissed with prejudice and court costs assessed to Kurtz.
Tyler Guelde, 33, 118 Meadowbrook Drive, failure to file and pay taxes - dismissed with prejudice and court costs assessed to Guelde.
Shelby Dotson, 22, Napoleon, appeared on a charge of nonpayment of taxes - dismissed with costs as part of plea negotiations.
Nicole Hochstetler, 40, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of nonpayment of taxes. Ordered to pay $50 fine and $120 court costs.
Kevin McDowell, 50, 117 Main St., two charges of nonpayment of taxes dismissed with court costs of $218 assessed to McDowell.
Jeffrey Diehl, 50, Napoleon, found guilty on a charge of disorderly conduct; fined $50 plus $101.50 court costs; sentenced to 30 days jail (20 suspended, credit for one, on condition no disorderly conduct violations for two years).
Robert Kasefang, 55, Berkey, found guilty on two counts: 82/70, $50 fine plus court costs; safety belt violation, $30 no court costs.
Angelica Aguilar, 19, Napoleon, nonpayment of taxes - dismissed with costs taxed to Aguilar.
Tylynne Wagner, 33, Napoleon, was found guilty of criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and ordered to pay a fine of $150 plus court costs.
Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, four charges dismissed due to current housing at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital, Toledo, after being found incompetent to stand trial on an unrelated felony charge: resisting arrest, misconduct, obstruction and aggravated menacing.
Michael Joynes, 38, 785 Chelsea Village, found guilty of violating a protection order; $50 fine plus court costs, 90 days jail (suspended if no TPO violations for two years).
Michael Grossman, 56, Hudson, on a charge of possession of drugs, Grossman waived preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to grand jury. Bond as previously set (O.R. bond) with condition to check in with Henry County Probation at least once per week by phone.
Toby Borstelman, 38, Napoleon, found guilty of criminal damaging, fined $250 plus court costs; 90 days jail (suspended if no criminal damaging for two years, must pay restitution of $987.56 to victim).
Ruben Vargas, 38, 632 Martin Ave., found guilty of disorderly conduct, fine $150 plus court costs; 30 days jail (27 suspended, credit for three, if no violations of disorderly conduct or domestic violence for two years).
Nicole Dipillo, 36, Ridgeville Corners, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of theft. The case was bound over to the Henry County Court of Common Pleas. Bond continued as previously set with condition to check in weekly by phone with Henry County Common Pleas Adult Probation.
Neil Hoffman, 34, 1112 Perry St., a charge of fictitious placed was dismissed with $111.50 court costs assessed to the defendant.
Logan Malinowski, 28, Napoleon, on a charge of OVI/breath High - dismissed; found guilty on a charge of OVI/low. $500 fine plus court costs, 30 days jail (27 suspended, if no violations of OVI in two years). Must serve three days in DIP.
Kennell Miranda-Gutierrez, 21, Indianapolis, Ind., found guilty of driving without an operator's license. $250 fine plus court costs. A second charge of 89/65 speed violation, found guilty, $50 fine.
Hillary Stachurski, 26, 700 Ralston Ave., found guilty on two charges: failure to control; and OVI 1 urine, $500 fine plus court costs. 30 days jail (27 suspended if no OVI in two years, complete assessment and comply with recommendations, may serve three days in DIP, operator's license suspended one year starting July 30, 2021.
