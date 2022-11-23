Napoleon Municipal Court
Bryan Barker, 54, Liberty Center, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Corbin Damron, 33, no known address, had a preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
Sentenced---
Seth Okuley, 25, Wauseon, criminal damaging, $100 fine, 90-day suspended sentence.
David Mendez Jr., 38, Napoleon, being in physical control control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $175 fine, 30 days jail suspended.
Jeremiah Holt, 41, Toledo, temporary permit, $100 fine.
Todd Davis, 50, Napoleon, driving under suspension, $150 fine.
Jakob Elling, 30, Napoleon, OVI, $225 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended; stop sign.
Mahylik Lowery, 23, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $250 fine.
Avel Gonzales, no age given, Deshler, no operator's license, $250 fine; speed violation, $100 fine.
Gabrielle Szekeres, 33, Las Vegas, Nev., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $250 fine, 30 days jail suspended, 60 days to complete driver intervention program.
