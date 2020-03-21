Napoleon Municipal Court
Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, waived a preliminary hearing on charges of theft and burglary, and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and ordered to reside at a residence in Swanton.
Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of drugs and was bound over to Henry County grand jury. An additional charge of criminal trespassing also will be bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Sentenced: Andrew Snyder, 29, Toledo, city income tax, $150 fine, 30 days jail suspended; Bailey Malosh, 21, Napoleon, failure to appear, $150 fine, 30 days jail.
Dismissed: Benjamin Paxton, 24, Napoleon, city income tax.
