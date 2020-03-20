Napoleon Municipal Court
Jared Bauman, 34, no permanent address, appeared by video arraignment on charges of forgery and theft, fifth-degree felonies. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney and bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing was set for March 26.
Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, appeared by video arraignment on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim, check in with the probation department and reside at a home on County Road F, Swanton.
Tyler Frankforther, 30, Hoytville, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. On a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for March 26.
Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.