Napoleon Municipal Court

Jared Bauman, 34, no permanent address, appeared by video arraignment on charges of forgery and theft, fifth-degree felonies. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney and bond was set at $2,500. A preliminary hearing was set for March 26.

Brandon Whalen, 22, Swanton, appeared by video arraignment on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the victim, check in with the probation department and reside at a home on County Road F, Swanton.

Tyler Frankforther, 30, Hoytville, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. On a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, bond was set at $25,000 with a 10% cash allowance. A preliminary hearing was set for March 26.

Brant Ward, 29, Napoleon, appeared by video arraignment on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. His bond was continued.

