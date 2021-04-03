Napoleon Municipal Court
Stephon D. Davis, 27, Defiance, appeared by video on two charges: disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. Davis waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas of Henry County. Continuance of bond as previously set.
Denton G. Rudolph, 35, Toledo, appeared by video on a charge of non-payment of taxes. Rudolph was found guilty and ordered to pay $150 fine and court costs; given 10 days jail (credit for one day, nine suspended) with conditions that he must file and pay 2014 taxes plus interest and penalties by Aug. 31, 2021.
Ronald L. Seaburn Jr., 70, Deshler, appeared by video; case amended from domestic violence, first-degree misdemeanor, to disorderly conduct, fourth-degree misdemeanor. Found guilty. Seaburn assessed $50 fine and court costs; must complete a mental health assessment and comply within 14 days as recommended by probation.
Robert J. Siebert, 51, Findlay, appeared in open court on a charge of disorderly conduct (amended from domestic violence). Guilty. Siebert was ordered to pay $150 fine and court costs; given a 30 day jail sentence (credit for three days, 27 days suspended with condition of no violations of domestic violence/disorderly conduct for two years).
Maria Culler, 35, Liberty Center, appeared in open court on a charge of disorderly conduct. Found guilty and ordered to pay $150 fine and court costs.
Mark J. Riebesehl, 33, 2909 State Route 66, appeared in open court. Found guilty, ordered to pay fine $250; sentenced to 180 days jail, 164 days suspended on condition of no violations of assault for two years, no contact with Brittany Hale through April 6, 2021, TPO dissolves by operation of law, one year probation.
Kevin W. McDowell, 49, appeared on three charges: Assault, and two for return and payment of fees. Both of the return and payment cases were dismissed as a part of plea negotiations. In each of those two cases, court costs were assessed as well as bond minus statutory fees. On the charge of assault, McDowell was found guilty and ordered to pay $250 in fines and court costs; sentenced 180 days jail (177 days suspended on condition of no violations of assault or contact with Kelley Pippen for two years. Bond posted minus statutory fees).
Larry J. Dauwalter Jr., 23, Fayette, appeared in open court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a minor misdemeanor (amended from drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor). Found guilty and ordered to pay $150 fine and court costs, and provide probation officer’s phone number to the court within 24 hours.
Samantha Stiner, 23, Paulding, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice because Stiner fulfilled obligation. Stiner was ordered to pay $90 court costs.
Allen Sweeney, 24, Paulding, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice, court costs $105 assessed to Sweeney.
Jared Murray, 26, Bowling Green, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice on Murray’s fulfillment of obligation. $99 in court costs assessed to Murray.
Karen Masters, 49, Whitehouse, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice due to fulfillment of obligation. $117 court costs assessed to Masters.
Kyle J.Perry, 39, Liberty Center, taxes for 2018, found guilty. $150 fine and court costs due; 30 days jail — suspended on condition of no tax violations for two years, and payment of 2018 taxes with interests and penalties by May 31, 2021.
Breanna Nicely, 27, Toledo, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice due to fulfillment of obligation. Court costs $110 assessed to Nicely.
Thomas K. Robinson, 48, Weston, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice due to fulfillment of obligation. Court costs $142 assessed to Robinson.
Pamela Lambert, 56, Oakwood, taxes for 2018. Dismissed with prejudice due to fulfillment of obligation. Court costs $119 assessed to Lambert.
