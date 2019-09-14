• Court Results
Napoleon Municipal Court
Allan Hoops, 36, Deshler, appeared on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was granted court-appointed counsel and a preliminary hearing is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Hoops was released on his own recognizance on the conditions that he consume no illegal drugs and submit to random drug screening.
Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, appeared on one count each of possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property and breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies; one count of criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; and one count each of falsification and menacing by stalking, both first-degree misdemeanors. Tebbe waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the cases were bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bond was continued as previously set.
Richard Bricker, 56, Napoleon, appeared on one count of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bricker waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. Bricker was released on his own recognizance and is required to obey a protection order.
David Isaacs II, 53, Grand Rapids, Ohio, appeared on two counts of possession of drugs, fifth-degree felonies. Isaacs waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was bound over to Henry County Common Pleas Court. He was released on his own recognizance.
Dismissed: Mark Johnson, 58, Archbold, no seatbelt.
Sentenced: Jerry Brown, 21, Napoleon, nuisance violation, $50 fine; Christina Cunningham, 46, Perrysburg, theft, $250 fine, credit for four days jail served, $394.80 restitution to Petro; Louis Ochoa, 32, Deshler, falsification, $250 fine, credit for seven days jail served; Ashlynn Phillips, 31, Napoleon, failure to yield, $50 fine;
Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, fictitious registration, $150 fine; failure to yield, $50 fine.
Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, obstructing justice, 30 days jail with credit for one day served, $150 fine; obstructing, 30 days jail (concurrent), $150 fine.
Christian Rayoum, 22, Delta, possession of drugs, $150 fine; driving under suspension, $150 fine, credit for one day jail served.
